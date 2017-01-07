‘Auring’ to enter PH today

A tropical depression, the first to enter the country this year, is expected to make landfall over Surigao province either later this evening or tomorrow morning, the Mactan office of the state weather bureau Pagasa said yesterday.

Pagasa Mactan weather specialist Jomar Eclarino said their 5 p.m. weather bulletin showed that the center of Tropical Depression “Auring” was estimated at 185 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Its maximum winds is measured at 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gustiness up to 70 kph.

“(Based on the) tracking, dili nato kakompiyansahan posible mo-traverse diri sa Central Visayas (we should not be complacent because it is possible that the tropical depression will traverse here in Central Visayas),” Eclarino said.

He said Auring is expected to be felt in Cebu tomorrow or Tuesday this week.

Eclarino said Auring is expected to cause strong winds and rains that can result in flash floods and landslides.

He advised the public to keep updated on weather forecasts. The rain is expected to hit Cebu later this afternoon.