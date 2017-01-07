PDEA admits drug syndicates still thrive despite operations

Despite left and right confiscation of shabu and the intense campaign against illegal drugs, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) admits drug syndicates have not yet been dismantled.

“The drug situation in the country is still, I will say, so much more has to be done,” said PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña.

During a press conference yesterday, Lapeña said many drug syndicates still operate and drug lords continue to ply the illegal drugs trade.

Even if the head of a syndicate is neutralized, another comes to take his place.

“Because it’s an organization. You have a market out there. Kaya they continue to function as an organization. Kaya meron pa tayong nahuhuli na dalawa o limang kilo ng shabu (That is why we can still confiscate two or five kilos of shabu),” Lapeña said.

He also admitted that it is difficult to catch the leaders of these drug organizations.

“They are difficult to catch because they use technology. They are more sophisticated because they have money. Some drug lords are even out of the country, but they still continue to operate,” Lapeña said.

He said shabu in the Philippines has a big market.

He also said because of the intensive campaign against drugs, it is highly probable that these syndicates would retaliate.

The Hilongos police had earlier said that they are looking into the possibility that a drug syndicate was behind the attack in the town last Dec. 28.

Lapeña said the attack was more of a terrorist attack.

“But we are not discounting the involvement of drug syndicate in that attack in Leyte,” Lapeña said.