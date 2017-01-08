Search for article

Sinulog sa Barangay is a go unless weather worsens

SHARES:

By:

@santinoCDN

11:19 AM January 8th, 2017

Recommended
By: Jose Santino S. Bunachita, January 8th, 2017 11:19 AM
Sinulog Foundation Inc. Executive Director Ricky Ballesteros (CDN PHOTO/ JUNJIE MENDOZA)

Sinulog Foundation Inc. Executive Director Ricky Ballesteros (CDN PHOTO/ JUNJIE MENDOZA)

Unless the weather condition worsens, this afternoon’s Sinulog sa Barangay will push through, according to Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive director Ricky Ballesteros.

He said the competition remains a go but they will continue to monitor the situation to see if it worsens. That will be the time when they will have to cancel the street dancing.

“Yes, it will push through. We will just wait and see,” he said.

The whole of Cebu has been placed under storm signal number one due to the entry of tropical cyclone ‘Auring,’ which is projected to hit the Surigao area by tonight or tomorrow morning.

Amid the gloomy weather, the street dancing is expected to start at around 1 p.m. from the Cebu Provincial Capitol going to the Cebu City Sports Center.

Nine contingents from different barangays in Cebu City are expected to join the contest.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.