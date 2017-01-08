Sinulog sa Barangay is a go unless weather worsens

Unless the weather condition worsens, this afternoon’s Sinulog sa Barangay will push through, according to Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive director Ricky Ballesteros.

He said the competition remains a go but they will continue to monitor the situation to see if it worsens. That will be the time when they will have to cancel the street dancing.

“Yes, it will push through. We will just wait and see,” he said.

The whole of Cebu has been placed under storm signal number one due to the entry of tropical cyclone ‘Auring,’ which is projected to hit the Surigao area by tonight or tomorrow morning.

Amid the gloomy weather, the street dancing is expected to start at around 1 p.m. from the Cebu Provincial Capitol going to the Cebu City Sports Center.

Nine contingents from different barangays in Cebu City are expected to join the contest.