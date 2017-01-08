Search for article

High school, elementary classes suspended in Cebu province due to Auring

03:20 PM January 8th, 2017

By: Izobelle T. Pulgo, Lesley Cara Delos Santos, January 8th, 2017 03:20 PM
(PHOTO GRABBED FROM DOST_PAGASA FACEBOOK PAGE)

Classes for public and private elementary and high schools in Cebu province for January 9 will be suspended after the state weather bureau Pagasa placed the province under signal No. 1 due to tropical cyclone “Auring.”

Suspension of classes in colleges will be at the discretion of its administrators, said Baltazar Tribunalo, chief of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Tribunalo said the waters of the rivers at the northwest side of Cebu are swelling once again. In a text message, he assured that all response teams are on standby.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing also ordered the suspension of classes in all pre-school levels in Mandaue City for tomorrow, a post on the official Facebook page of the Mandaue City Public Information Office (PIO) showed.

