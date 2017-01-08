Roro trips canceled due to ‘Auring’

Roll-on, roll-off (Roro) vessels were barred from traveling after the state weather bureau Pagasa issued a signal No. 1 over Cebu province due to tropical cyclone Auring.

Regional Director Ahmed Cuizon of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) said the suspension of roro trips include the routes going to Liloan (Santander), Toledo, Tabuelan, Hagnaya and Bogo.

“Buses plying these routes are advised to stay at their respective terminals to provide their passengers ready access to food and personal ammenties,” in an official press release from LTFRB.

Suspension of the trips is effective until further notice. But Cuizon clarified in a phone interview that those bus units that are not part of the Roro bus trips can still ply their routes in the province.