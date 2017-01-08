Banay Labangon wins big in Sinulog sa Barangay

Crowd favorite Banay Labangon took home the top prize in this year’s Sinulog sa Barangay.

The contingent from Cebu City’s Barangay Labangon brought home a P350,000 cash prize and a trophy while their choreographer, Angelo Manapsal, received another P30,000 in cash and a trophy.

Banay Labangon’s clear concept of familial love wowed the judges and spectators during ritual showdown held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday afternoon.

The contingent edged out another crowd favorite, the Tribu Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak San Nicolas, which ended at second place. The group received P200,000 as cash prize and a trophy as well.

Aside from topping the Best in Ritual Showdown category, Banay Labangon also bagged the second prize in the Best in Street Dancing category with a P30,000 cash prize as well as the first prize in the Best in Musicality category with a P50,000 cash prize.

On the other hand, the Lumad Basakanon won the first prize in the Best in Street Dancing category with P50,000, the Best in Costume award with P50,000, and second place in the Best in Musicality category with P30,000.

Despite the continuous drizzle, which started on Sunday morning, the Sinulog sa Barangay street dancing and parade as well as the performances still pushed through.