Auring hits Surigao, Cebu still under Signal No. 1

Tropical depression Auring made landfall over Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte Sunday afternoon, the Mactan office of the state weather bureau Pagasa confirmed Sunday afternoon.

Pagasa Mactan weather specialist Vhan Singson said Cebu remains under storm signal number one. “It is moving towards Visayas. Our forecast includes that it might cross over Anda or Ubay, Bohol in the morning and Cordova, Cebu in the afternoon,” Singson said.

As of 4 p.m Sunday, Auring was at the the vicinity of Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands with maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

Commander Dionlett Ampil of the Philippine Coast Guard-Cebu station said there were 67 passenger vessels, 17 motor bancas and 49 rolling cargo vessels that remain docked in all ports in Cebu, leaving 2,237 passengers stranded.

Other areas under storm signal number one are Cuyo Island, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Provinces, Southern Leyte, , Guimaras, Southern part of Iloilo and Southern part of Antique.

In Mindanao, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island, Dinagat Province, Misamis Oriental, and Camiguin were placed under signal No. 1.