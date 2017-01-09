Auring: Cebu, 13 areas under Signal No. 1

Cebu remains under storm signal number 1 as of 11 p.m, Sunday, January 8, due to tropical depression Auring.

Jhomer Eclarino, a specialist of the state weather bureau PAGASA, said that Auring is traversing Mindanao and the Bohol sea.

“Second landfall might be Monday early morning at the eastern side of Bohol. Third landfall might be in southern Cebu, maybe in the afternoon or evening,” Eclarino told Cebu Daily News.

At 10 p.m earlier, Auring was estimated at 35 kilometers west southwest of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, traveling at a maximum winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 75 kilometers per hour.

On Monday evening, Auring is expected to pass through Barili, southwest Cebu.

Areas under Signal Number 1:

Cuyo Island

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Provinces

Southern Leyte

Guimaras

Antique

Agusan del Norte

Surigao del Norte

Siargao

Dinagat Islands

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

According to Pagasa’s Facebook page the impact of the wind can cause very light or no damage to low risk structures, light damage to medium to high risk structures and slight damage to some houses of very light materials or makeshift structures in exposed communities.

Banana plants might be damaged, twigs of small trees may be broken and rice crops, however, may suffer significant damage when it is in its flowering stage.

Sea travel in areas under storm signal 1 are still suspended as of this posting.