GAY PRIDE

A broadcaster known for his wily sense of humor mentioned a city in Cebu which he said has a lot of gay people who were either fashion designers and makeup artists that were active in beauty pageants.

He said while he isn’t a frequent spectator of beauty pageants, he never fails to meet someone from this city who isn’t gay and is either a makeup artist or a fashion designer.

He said he recently talked to one such makeup artist and he wasn’t surprised to learn that he came from this particular city.

BAH-YON-CHE

ADVERTISEMENT

Another broadcaster who isn’t well versed in entertainment news was overheard on air mispronouncing the name of a famous foreign artist.

The broadcaster pronounced the name of famed American singer Beyonce Knowles as “Bah-yon-che”, earning snickers and hoots of laughter from a small group of college students who were relaxing at an eatery where the AM radio was turned up to max volume.

“Kon mis-pronounce pa gyud nia si (name of local artist), ambot na lang (If he mispronounced the name of this local artist, then I give up),” one female college student snickered.

FREE LOADER

Some Sinulog revelers who were busy prepping for the Big Day were discussing what snacks to bring along for the Grand Parade and Dance Presentation.

While some suggested something warm and filling, others warned it may spoil too soon. One suggested something fried and can be eaten with one hand, while others wanted to bring fruits instead.

One of them just sat back and listened to the discussion, saying later he would just ask them for food when he would get hungry during the trip.