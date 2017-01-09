Cebu’s MMA fighters to show force versus visiting opponents



Competition among the Cebuano Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters from various clubs in Cebu has always been tough. But come February 18, they will set aside intense competition to fight as one team against visiting fighters in the “Cebu Extreme Fight League II: No Way Out” at the Cebu Coliseum.

Fighters from rival clubs such as Mactan Combat Sports and Project X Team will fight under the banner of YawYan ArDigma Cebu’s Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr., the promoter of the fight card.

“I have longed to make this fight happen where the Cebuano MMA community unites for the love of this sport. We are also very excited to showcase the brand new octagon cage that will be used in the fight card,” said Caniga.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Before, I saw fellow Cebuano MMA fighters fight against each other and it creates division so I decided to team up all of the Cebu’s finest MMA fighters to fight against visiting MMA fighters not just to promote but to revive the MMA in Cebu,” Caniga added.

The last time Cebu hosted an MMA event was in 2014 which was also promoted by Caniga at the Cebu Coliseum. Since then, not a single MMA event was held in Cebu, forcing Cebuano MMA fighters to go to other places to compete.

To be featured in the main event of the upcoming event will be YawYan ArDigma’s Ruel Rosauro versus Urtych Alarin of Butuan.

Mactan Combat Sports’ Arnel Ylanan will face Genil Francisco of Olongapo and Niño Rio Saoy will square off with Ivan Rodley Victorio, also from Olongapo, in other featured duels.

“It feels great to represent Cebu and showcase our skills against the visiting fighters. It’s time for Cebu to unite,” said Saoy, who is a former national team member of Muay Thai. A total of 10 pro-amateur bouts and two swing bouts. Aside from the upcoming event, Caniga is also planning to put up more tournaments this year, including an in-house tournament pitting amateur MMA fighters. Caniga also announced the return of the Ground and Pound Championships (GPC), which will be held either in September or October.

“It’s time for Cebu to shine again in MMA. We did it once so let’s do it again. Let’s show the entire country what Cebu’s MMA community is all about,” said Caniga. For tickets and inquiries about the upcoming event, one may visit the YawYan ArDigma Cebu headquarters located on the fourth level of the Coast Pacific Downtown Center across the University of Cebu-Main Campus on Sanciangko Street, Cebu City.