‘Auring’ makes second landfall in Bohol

Tropical depression Auring made its second landfall at 4 a.m on Monday over Ubay, Bohol.

Nedz Saletrero, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services (Pagasa) Mactan said they are now monitoring Auring which might take its third landfall in southern Cebu this afternoon (Monday).

“The southern part of Cebu will experience moderate to heavy rains which can cause floods and landslides,” she said in a phone interview.

Cebu remains at storm signal number one so sea travels remain suspended. No storm surge warning issued for southern Cebu.

At 7 a.m today (Monday), Auring was in the vicinity of Talibon, Bohol or at 40 kilometers Southeast of Mactan, Cebu.

Its maximum winds is up to 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 75 kilometers per hour. Auring is moving west at 9 kilometers per hour.

Other areas under storm signal number one include Cuyo Island, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Provinces, Southern Leyte, Guimaras, Capiz, Iloilo, Southern part of Antique and Camiguin.

Auring might exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday or Friday