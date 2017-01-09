Immersive Filipino grilling experience at neoneo Grill House Kasambagan

Dig in to your all-time Filipino favorites as neoneo Grill House Kasambagan branch welcomed patrons and foodies to its grand opening last December 8.

Moving in from their previous location along Pope John Paul II Avenue, one can still savor their delectable and delightful dishes such as Monggo, Ngohiong, Chorizo, Crispy Pata, Adobo, Salted Egg, Tuna Panga, and their signature dish roasted Manok Bisaya (native chicken) while having the best value for your money.

The grand opening ceremony was graced by owners Maria Ligaya Machida, Justin Uy, and Marcela Uy. The restaurant had its soft opening last November 18.

The 200-seater restaurant, which now offers bigger parking space for customers, continues its promise to provide the best and quality food for the Cebuanos.

neoneo Grill House in Kasambagan is the brand’s third branch in Cebu. It is also located in SM City Cebu and Raintree Mall.

For a classier experience, one may also check out neoneo Grill by Ging-Ging at JCentre Mall’s basement 1.

John Mendoza, neoneo’s marketing manager, emphasized that serving good food is not enough especially with the competition nowadays.

“In neoneo, we believe that it’s all about the barkada experience,” Mendoza said.

He added that neoneo has now standardized every aspect in their business, whether it may be in the kitchen or in dining room operations.

“It is all about the ingredients, matching with proper cooking, service, and filipino level of hospitality. That, we believe, can help us compete with other restaurants in Cebu. The company now is also being run by a new management to fully cater to the business’ needs,” he revealed.

“Our ingredients are are one of the best. In fact, our manok bisaya is fresh from Bohol, Camotes, and Bantayan. On the other hand, our tuna panga comes only from General Santos. Authentic ingredients result in quality dishes,” he added.

neoneo Grill House Kasambagan is located beside Sarrosa Hotel, F. Cabahug St., Cebu City.