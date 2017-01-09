Rico’s Lechon opens its biggest branch in Escario

CEBU’S best Rico’s Lechon opened its third and largest branch in Axis Entertainment Avenue, Vibo Place at N. Escario St. on December 12.

To cater to gatherings and large crowds, this brand new hub is a two-story facility that features a 100-seating capacity dining area and another 100-seating capacity function room.

Aside from the restaurant expansion, Rico’s Lechon has also expanded its menu. Apart from their signature lechon, they are now offering mouth-watering new dishes such as Baked Scallops, Camote Balls, and Cassava Pastel to add to their wide array of Filipino dishes.

Enrico “Rico” Dionson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the chain of restaurants, recognized the increasing demand of their lechon and events bookings in their Mactan and Mabolo branches.

Bringing Rico’s Lechon closer to the heart of Cebu City would not only accommodate more customers but also offer convenience to those who may find it hard to access the first two branches.

Rico’s Lechon in Axis Entertainment Avenue, Vibo Place is open daily from 8 AM to 10 PM for take-out and 10 AM to 10 PM for dine-in. They are also accepting bookings for private events. For more information, visit their website www.ricoslechon.com. /PR