Weaving the Flavors of Cebu



EVEN before the month of January began, the Sinulog spirit already loomed around the corner as the time to praise everything Cebuano comes more into full swing.

Homegrown Cebuano brand Pusô Bistro & Bar, Quest Hotel & Conference Center’s main dining outlet, an all-day gustatory experience serving extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets for hotel guests and food enthusiasts with an entrancing variety of local favorites, signature dishes and international staples. While the restaurant can seat 250, 3 private rooms that can hold up to 30 persons are also an option to enjoy both your event and the restaurant’s mouthwatering buffet.

With the Cebuano-pride agenda in mind, Pusô continues to push the boundaries of making Cebuano cuisine increasingly appealing to the hotel’s international guests and Cebuanos’ discerning standards—exceptional flavor with world-class service and state-of-the-art facilities.

After 4 years of operation, the revamped restaurant now features a teppanyaki station for that exciting show-cooking atmosphere, plus a first for Cebu, a modern circular grill and grill plate that roasts using volcanic briquettes for all the freshest steaks and skewers possible, made right in front of you. A roasting station also prepares Peking duck and pork asado for the Chinese station and, for dessert, a new crepe machine and over 5 individual ice cream tubes for lots of ice cream (or original gelato blends soon) flavors to be enjoyed during any meal of the day beside everyone’s favorite DIY halo-halo bar. The addition of a display chiller makes more cakes readily available and soon a handful of fresh and original Quest sandwiches will be available for the health-conscious guests and busy business folk on the go.

The revamped Pusô Bistro & Bar is truly a Cebuano brand that anticipates the community’s ever-growing affinity for world-class recognition, and by constantly weaving both the local and the global this validation is only a heartbeat away.

Call 402 5999 or 230 5888 for inquiries and reservations. /PR