Over 100K drug users nabbed, killed in 7 months

The Police Regional Office (PRO-7) said its implementation of the national government’s Oplan TokHang resulted in the arrest and deaths of over 100,000 suspected drug users in the past seven months.

From July 1 to January 5, the PRO-7 said it persuaded 104,262 drug addicts to surrender and arrested 4,650 drug users. It said 152 drug suspects also died in police operations.

The PRO-7 covers the Cebu City Police Office, Mandaue City Police Office, Lapu Lapu City Police Office, Cebu Provincial Police Office, Bohol Province Police Office and Siquijor Province Police Office.