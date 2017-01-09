Search for article

Over 100K drug users nabbed, killed in 7 months

02:09 PM January 9th, 2017

The Philippine National Police's 'Oplan Tokhang' Accomplishment Report from July 1, 2015 to Jan. 5, 2016 / CDN Photo John Carlo Villaruel

The Police Regional Office (PRO-7) said its implementation of the national government’s Oplan TokHang resulted in the arrest and deaths of over 100,000 suspected drug users in the past seven months.

From July 1 to January 5, the PRO-7 said it persuaded 104,262 drug addicts to surrender and arrested 4,650 drug users. It said 152 drug suspects also died in police operations.

The PRO-7 covers the Cebu City Police Office, Mandaue City Police Office, Lapu Lapu City Police Office, Cebu Provincial Police Office, Bohol Province Police Office and Siquijor Province Police Office.

