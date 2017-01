The All-Stars Open Badminton Championships, which was supposed to be held this Jan. 19 to 20 at the SM Seaside City Cebu, was moved to a later date.

The tournament will instead be held on April 29 and 30, according to organizer John Carillo.

Carillo said the reason for the postponement is because one of the major sponsors backed out. But he said the same sponsor, which he won’t name, will still be supporting the event in April.