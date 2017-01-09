Warming up Cebu one cup at a time

EQUILIBRIUM Intertrade Corporation, a Coffee & Tea raw materials and instruments supplier, started with a passion for coffee. Armed with expertise in the coffee trade, the company started offering Rancillo Italian Espresso Machines, one brand commonly seen on coffee shops. Today, it has grown to become the prime supplier of Dilmah 100% Ceylon teas, Mocafe flavored powders, and Arizona Ready-to-Drink teas. Equilibrium is the supplier of choice for coffee, tea, non-coffee-based beverages, and gourmet food preparation.

On its 18th year, the coffee trader launched new product lines to better satisfy the coffee connoisseurs.

“We don’t want to settle for anything less, that’s why we deliver new specialty products for our customers” says Ms. Cherry Cruz, General Manager and Owner.

First on the line is their Premium House Blend, Momentum. A strong dark chocolate flavor with complex notes of raisins finished with hints of cashew nuts embodies the choice bourbon Arabica coffees from Central America. For coffee addicts, there’s Insomnia, a fine selection of gourmet Robusta with Specialty Arabica Coffee. The classic thick and sweet espresso flavor with heavy chocolate undertones and ripe hazelnuts of the Trieste Italian takes the drinker to the dreamy town of Northern Italy. From the heights of Ethiopia and Guatemala, Altitude seduces the tastebuds with a velvety espresso and creamy, chocolatey body with hints of maraschino cherries topped with a winey finish. A regional collaboration, Monsoon is a collection of masterful coffee produce of South East Asia.

At the heart of their flourishing portfolio is the Hardwork line. The prized new product line is a mark of passion of the coffee trading company. From Bukidnon to Benguet, Harwork is a journey to preserve the heirloom coffee bean varieties of the Philippines. It’s a gift for both the traditional Filipino coffee farmers and the Filipino coffee drinkers.

For more information, visit their Cebu office at C.D. Seno Street, Tipolo, NRA, Mandaue City or call (032) 516 1344 / 0922 847 2015 or visit www.equilibrium.com.ph and like @equilibriumcebu on Facebook. /Jerome Cabactulan