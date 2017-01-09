Pia Wurtzbach’s last photoshoot as Miss Universe

DOWN to the last few weeks of her reign, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach isn’t going to fade into the background without reminding everyone why she won the coveted title.

On Saturday, a sultry photo of Pia made rounds on social media, as she looked stunning on her most recent and last photoshoot as Miss Universe.

This was shared by the official Instagram page of Miss Universe, that easily got reposted and earned almost 40,000 likes in just a day as of posting.

In the shot, the 26-year-old beauty queen was seen pulling up her risque swimsuit, her other hand teasingly placed just in front of her waist, as she gave a sultry gaze toward the lens of photographer Filbert Kung.

“No words: Miss Universe’s final photoshoot is is (on fire),” it read.

On her personal Instagram account, Pia also posted her photo that earned at least 100,000 likes.

It followed an earlier photo of her, shared by rumored boyfriend, Filipino-Swiss racecar driver Marlon Stockinger, wearing a sexy bikini while on vacation in Hawaii. The pair welcomed the new year together, further fanning rumors about their relationship.

Currenly in New York, Pia will be flying soon to the Philippines to pass the Miss Universe crown to her successor on January 30.