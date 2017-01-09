Man injured after jumping off skywalk

A 27-year old man was seriously injured after he jumped off a skywalk at ML Quezon Highway in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City at past 5 pm Monday.

Armando Quizon, a resident of Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City was brought by ambulance to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital but was transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Pusok police are waiting on relatives to shed light on Quizon’s reasons for jumping off the skywalk.

Vehicles headed to the airport were stalled for several minutes due to the incident.