Be a Rustan’s Beauty Addict

AN unparalleled destination for the most coveted cosmetic and skincare brands, Rustan’s The Beauty Source continues to be a game changer in providing a vast collection of exclusive international brands and a provider for all beauty needs – from skincare, to makeup, fragrances, hair, bath & body and more.

As a way of thanking its loyal patrons, Rustan’s offers its Beauty Addict membership for customers who would like to enjoy special discounts and receive exclusive invitations to events, private sales and workshops. The membership is complimentary to any customer with a minimum single-receipt purchase of P2,500 at the Cosmetics, Perfumery and Toiletries Division of Rustan’s Department Store.

Beauty Addict cardholders earn one (1) point for every P200 worth of purchase at Rustan’s The Beauty Source. Accumulated points may be exchanged for premium items by visiting the Rustan’s The Beauty Source website at www.rustans-thebeautysource.com.

Discover what it takes to be a Beauty Addict. Rustan’s The Beauty Source is located at the 1st Level of Rustan’s Department Store, Ayala Center Cebu. To keep up with the latest trends and promotions, follow The Rustan’s Beauty Source on Facebook and Instagram: @RustansTheBeautySource or visit www.rustans-thebeautysource.com. /PR