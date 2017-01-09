SKY Alive Tour goes to Cebu

LAST Dec. 9-11, SKY Alive Tour gave the Cebuanos their first SKY television experience at SM City Cebu.

Aimed at sharing their content to the public, the leading cable and broadband provider SKY brought in interactive booths from RTL CBS Entertainment and HBO channels that featured six experiential booths for free.

Peers and families took photos and felt like guest celebrities at The Late Late Show with James Corden. Winning moments were also embraced as the mall-goers held the shining trophy of Golden Globe Awards. Diva wanna-bes took The X Factor UK stage and sang their hearts out. Wild west adventures were enjoyed at Westworld’s Mariposa Saloon, and photos were also snapped at Sweetwater’s old time studio. Another unique and trendy experience, SKY’s 360 photo station, were made to enjoy as visitors took pictures with characters and celebrities.

To top everything off, a mini concert was held last December 11 featuring The X Factor UK Season 13 Contestant Ivy Grace Paredes.

This SKY Alive Tour is the first in Cebu and fourth in the Philippines.