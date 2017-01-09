Carmen’s floodwaters

Residents of Carmen town have been complaining about the floodwaters that remain even after the rain due to the presence of limestone near the town’s gym which blocks the water and prevents it from being drained by the canal.
Attention Carmen town officials. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).
