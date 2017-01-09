IMMINENT DANGER

NOT a few Facebook users panicked on seeing the status update of a Cebu City official who warned of an “imminent danger” during the Sinulog.

When asked where he received his information, the official said there was none and that he just posted it to remind others to be vigilant.

But later on, he decided to take down the post.

RED TAPE

Passengers at the Bohol pier were frustrated at the turtle slow pace in the processing of the terminal fee tickets at the passenger terminal.

It was already a few minutes before 6 am but the line was still 50 meters long since the terminal fee counter only had one staffer.

One of the passengers threatened the counter operator to report him to President Duterte, who pledged to crack down on red tape.



SELFIE SHOTS

The Sinulog Festival 2017 kicked off with an opening parade and reporters jostled for the best positions to take their selfies.

Even with emergency personnel shooing them away, some reporters would wait until they position themselves for the perfect shot.

They did this several times to the chagrin of other spectators wishing to take their own selfies.