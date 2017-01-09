The US public’s preoccupation with the alleged interference of Russia in their elections last year flared up with the findings of the intelligence community confirming that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered agents to spread false news reports that helped influence voters to elect businessman Donald Trump to the presidency.

The intelligence community is a bit serious about their findings just like some Republican leaders though Trump has been disparaging of these findings to cast doubts on Russia’s involvement in the US elections.

Some American political observers said they couldn’t understand why Trump, the incoming US president and commander-in-chief, isn’t taking the findings of the intelligence community seriously since it is composed of veterans and heroes who were considered as patriots.

ADVERTISEMENT

It isn’t surprising at all to see Trump willing to work with Russia in solving the problems of the world, though there are some who see Russia as a national security threat to the US.

Things have changed in the world so much that the US, through its incoming president, wants to work with Russia to achieve world peace while here in the country we have a president who wants Russia to be an ally and has lashed out at the US at the prodding of the communists.

Then again, it’s not surprising since President Rodrigo Duterte had taken offense over outgoing US President Barack Obama’s criticism of his war on illegal drugs and the rising death toll of that war which Duterte said will be sustained and relentless.

I gather that the President’s job is far from easy and smooth and those rights advocates can get really noisy at times.

But it is important that in our war against drugs, we must respect the lives of the people especially the poor and we wish the Duterte government well in its war against illegal drugs.

I am also hoping that with our new stance in international politics that our ties with Russia and China will be beneficial to our people and country. I need not remind that the US is a democracy while China and Russia are communist states.

I join the others in hoping that the communist insurgency in our country would eventually be resolved through the help of our allies Russia and China. I also hope that China would resolve peacefully our dispute with them on the South China Sea controversy and stop harassing our fishermen.