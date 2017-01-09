Sinulog organizers pray for good weather

Rain or shine the Sinulog Grand Parade will continue. It has always been a tradition of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) to offer eggs to the Carmelite Monastery nuns in Mabolo City, to help pray for good weather.

But this year, organizers will give more instead of the usual eggs. They are planning to give canned goods.

“Usually ang among style ron di naman mi egg, sometimes ang among ihatag kay de lata. (Usually, our style now, we don’t give eggs but instead we give canned goods),” he said.

BAllesteros added that they haven’t started giving the offerings to the nuns yet, but they are planning to do it within the week. / USJ-R Intern Delyne Saragena and Thea Oliverio