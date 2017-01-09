Tom: No Miss Cebu, Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan next year

THERE will still be no Miss Cebu pageant and Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan in next year’s Sinulog festivities.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said that he was not considering the holding of the Miss Cebu next year.

An event, which Osmeña cut from the previous Sinulog activities because he said the city would spend more on the event which was only intended for the rich and not for all the people of Cebu.

“The private sector can do it. They can do Miss Cebu, Miss City Hall. I don’t care. But we are not going to spend money because all these years, Miss Cebu has become very elitist,” he said. The Miss Cebu Pageant was organized by the Cebu City Tourism Commission.

“If you are connected, you are close to the mayor. The city will spend a lot of money for what?” asked Osmeña.

He said that instead of Miss Cebu, he liked the idea of promoting the Sinulog Festival Queen.

The lead dancers of competing contingents will be the representative.

This year, thirteen lead dancers will vie for the search. The coronation night will be on Friday, Jan. 13 which will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Osmeña also said that he would not revive the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan despite the success of this year’s Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan and Barangay.

The mayor cancelled the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan last August 2016.

He said that the activity which was participated by Cebu City public elementary and high school students would affect the students’ studies.

He also cited his concern about the budget for joining the activity, which would prompt schools to solicit money from the parents and other sponsors.

“The school has been very abusive. They let their children practice during class hours. They force their parents to contribute, and I am not in favor of that,” Osmeña said.

Osmeña said he does not want the school to pullout students and disrupts classes for their dance practices.

On the other hand, the Sinulog sa Barangay in lieu of the Sinulog sa Kabataan, may continue to join the event in the coming years as long as there is no school participation and no school facilities used in practicing for the event.

“If they use the school, I will stop them also. Basta, no schools directly or indirectly,” he added./and USJ-R Intern Jheysel Ann Tangaro