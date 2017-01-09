Public told: Don’t spread bomb threats on social media

CEBU City officials called on the public yesterday not to spread posts about bomb threats during the Sinulog on social media.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters, said there are no verified reports or tips of a bombing attempt this week during the Sinulog grand parade and Mardi Gras.

“Local government and other law enforcers are on top of the situation. We categorically deny any imminent threat as of this time. We request the public not to issue or post on social media any false unverified information that can create fear,” Tumulak told Cebu Daily News.

Nagiel Banacia, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) chief, also issued the same

appeal.

He said official information and advisories should come from law enforcement authorities like the police and/or the military.

The two officials made the appeal following a post by Facebook user Luijie Gurrea which went viral.

In the post, Gurrea said he received a message that was being passed around about a bombing threat during the Sinulog grand parade next Sunday.

It even said that the bombing is expected to be done in areas where there are a lot of media personnel in order for the incident to be widely covered.

As of 2 p.m. yesterday, the Facebook post was in public setting with 2,700 likes and 4,080 shares.

When Cebu Daily News checked the same post at 6 p.m. yesterday, the Facebook post was not publicly available.

CDN tried to reach Gurrea via Facebook message.

In a reply to Cebu Daily News, Gurrea said, “I posted that one here because I am just also concerned about everyone’s safety especially my friends and beloved. Nonetheless, I don’t have any intention to scare but just to let the people know that they must be vigilant at time like this. Thank you.”

When asked where he got the information, he replied, “I asked her where did she get the info and she said, na nadawat rasab daw niya (she also received it).”

“I understand his concerns. His tips are valid. But it is not the official statement of the government particularly the Cebu City DRRMO. Let’s be vigilant, stay safe, enjoy the Sinulog in deep faith that Sto. Niño will keep us from any harm,” Bañacia said.

Instead, he encouraged the public to also continue praying for a safe Sinulog.

He cited as proof of the power of prayer the weakening of tropical depression Auring into a low pressure area.

He said prayers can be answered especially with the celebration of the fiesta of the Holy Child Jesus.