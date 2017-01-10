Rains to continue in Cebu until Wednesday

Expect light to moderate rain showers to continue until Wednesday in Cebu with the low pressure area (LPA) still within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Alfredo Quiblat, chief of Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services (Pagasa) Mactan, said that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the low pressure area is at 225 kilometers West of Dipolog City, Zamboanga Del Sur.

“The LPA might exit the PAR on Wednesday night,” Quiblat said.

The weather system became an LPA after tropical depression ‘Auring’ weakened on Monday after it made four landfalls in Siargao Island, Dinagat Island, Southern Leyte and Bohol.

The volume of rain recorded as of 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday reached to 54 millimeters. Heavy rain was recorded at 10:10 a.m.

“With this volume of rain (54 millimeters), flashfloods and landslides are likely,” he said.

Quiblat said Cebu will still experience light to moderate rain showers on Wednesday but lesser volume compared to the earlier days. He said weather condition is expected to improve on Thursday.