20 families evacuated after creek, river overflowed in Consolacion

05:02 PM January 10th, 2017

At least 20 families were evacuated after a man-made creek and a river in Consolacion, north of Cebu overflowed on Tuesday noon.

Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado said Pitogo man-made creek and Casaga river overflowed at around 12 noon on Tuesday caused by continuous rain showers.

Residents in Sitio Laray, Barangay Pitogo who were evacuated are temporarily taking shelter at the Consolacion National High School

“Nagsugat na ang tubig sa sapa ug baha maong nisaka ang tubig,” Alegado said.

Alegado added that classes of public schools in the town were suspended on Tuesday afternoon.

