Toyota shows off all-new Camry in Detroit

05:34 PM January 10th, 2017

The all-new Toyota Camry

Toyota unveiled the eighth-generation Camry at the Detroit auto show in the U.S. on Monday.

The Camry has been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S.—excluding pickups—for 15 years.

The 2018 Camry has a more rounded look, new engines and transmissions with sportier handling.

The new Camry’s face is accentuated by a two-piece grille comprised of flowing thin and thick treatments – key elements of the Camry’s “Keen Look” design philosophy.

The all-new Toyota Camry

Three new powertrains will be available on the new 2018 Camry: They include a new 3.5-liter V6 with D-4S Fuel Injection and an all-new 2.5-liter inline-4 gasoline engine, which comes paired to a new 8-speed Direct-Shift automatic transmission (8AT), and a next-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS II).

The Camry incorporates the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). At its foundation, TNGA is a structural reform movement for the entire company that will result in cars that are more dynamic, athletic, and fun to drive.

