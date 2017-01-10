Female companion of drug suspect also killed in ambush

Daisy Pacho, a female companion of drug suspect Pablito Loberanes, who was killed in an ambush in Mandaue City past noon, has also died.

Pacho was seated on Loberanes right side and was hit by bullets intended for Loberanes, said Police Senior Inspection Janelito Marquez, chief of Police Station 1.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing directed the police to make sure that they arrest Loberanes and Pacho’s killers.

SPO1 Marino Lofranco, Station 1 investigator, said ambush could be drug related, but refused to give any more details because of the ongoing investigation.

Footage from a CCTV camera mounted at the intersection of A.S. Fortuna and M.C. Briones Streets in Mandaue City showed four men on board two motorcycles tailing the orange Suzuki van where Loberanes and his 5 companions were on board.

The group was headed home to Barangay Paknaan after Loberanes posted bail for his illegal possession of drugs and firearms cases.

Lofranco said that the CCTV footage showed that the motorcycle riders then rained bullets on their vehicle which killed Loberanes and Pacho, and wounded other companions Jerson Hermosa, Eva Valiente and a woman identified only as Gang-Gang.

The motorcycle riders then made a u-turn and exited through A. Del Rosario Street where they came from.

Hermosa was the van driver while Valiente sat beside him.

Marquez said Loberanes sat in between Pacho and Gang-Gang “for his protection.”

Hermosa who sustained a bullet wound on his nape got out of the van and run towards the direction of the J Center Mall located barely a kilometer away from the ambush site.