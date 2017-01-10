Polish national arrested for human trafficking

A 59-year-old Polish man was arrested by the police just before attempting to leave from the Hagnaya Port in San Remigio.

Sen. Insp. Audie Pelayo of the San Remigio Municipal Police Station arrested Miroslaw Roman Nieczaja, 59, on human trafficking charges.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News, PO3 Raymon Pepito said that personnel from the Department of Social Welfare and Development Office (DSWDO) at the Hagnaya Port desk called for assistance saying that Nieczaja was with a minor while boarding a bus going to Cebu City.

“Among gisukit-sukit ug nahibaw-an g’yud nga 17 years old pa ang babaye (We are investigating if the girl is really only 17),” Pepito said.

Pepito said that Nieczaja and the girl came from Bantayan Island.

The 17-year-old admitted to police that she meet Nieczaja on social media and lied about her age.

“Taga Negros ang bata. Niangkon ang bata nga adunay consent sa iyahang ginikanan ang pagkoyog niya sa Polish (The girl is from Negros. She admitted that she had consent from her parents to go with the Polish man),” Pepito said.

Nieczaja is currently being held at the San Remigio police station. Since the person allegedly trafficked is a minor, the offense falls under qualified trafficking, a non-bailable case.