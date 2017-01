April Lorraine Yap Ramos, a graduate of Cebu Doctor’s University, placed fourth in the practical phase of the dentist licensure examination. She scored a rating of 83.86 in the exam.

Out of 613 examinees, 609 passed.

For the written phase, administered last December 2016, 605 out of 1,150 examinees passed.

Ramos is the only examinee from Cebu who placed in the top 10.