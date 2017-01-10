Eggs, canned goods for Carmelites Monastery: Fair weather offerings for Sunday

Sinulog organizers are preparing to send their offerings of eggs and canned goods to the Carmelite Monastery in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City within the week.

This is a way of seeking divine intervention through these offerings and prayers of the contemplative Carmelite nuns for fair weather during Sunday’s Sinulog Grand Parade.

But rain or shine, the grand parade would continue as scheduled, said Ricky Ballesteros, executive director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc., in an interview yesterday.

Ballesteros said that only a typhoon signal raised over Cebu would prompt the organizers to stop this year’s grand parade on Jan. 15.

“Usually ang among style ron di raman mi eggs, sometimes ang among ihatag kay de-lata (Usually, we would offer not only eggs, but canned goods as well),” he said.

For the performers’ safety, however, in case it rains on Sunday, he encouraged them to wear soled footwear so that they would not easily slip on a wet floor.

He also encouraged them to take in plenty of fruits and fluids to boost their immune system./USJ-R Interns Delyne Marl A. Saragena and Thea Verona N. Oliverio