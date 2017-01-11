Police say pickpockets from Manila may operate during Sinulog

Police hinted at the possibility that pickpockets from Manila will come to Cebu during the Sinulog festival this weekend, now that the Black Nazarene procession in Quiapo is already over.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief Joel Doria said the police are now doing proactive measures such as visiting lodging houses in the city and having a dialogue with their operators.

“We have already directed station commanders at saka yung City Intelligence Branch (CIB) to check lahat ng lodging houses in Cebu City para malaman natin kung sino yung dumating, nagpa-reserve na hindi naman nagpakita. At least based on that makapagsimula tayo,” Doria said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, Doria said they have not yet monitored any group or syndicate in Cebu.

Last year, nine suspected pickpockets were arrested by the police during the grand parade.

Doria asked the hotel operators and the general public to be vigilant at all times.

Meanwhile, Doria said more than 8,000 policemen will be deployed during the Sinulog grand parade on Sunday.

“Rain or shine in place pa rin ang mga police natin hindi sila aalis,” Doria said.

The policemen will be assigned in the different areas along the Sinulog route, including the Cebu City Sports Center, where the grand parade will end.

Doria said that they already asked the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to augment the police force.

Doria said that Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak told him that additional CCTV cameras have already been installed along the parade route to monitor the peace and order situation. /Reporter Nestle L. Semilla