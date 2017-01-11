Mandaue police distribute safety leaflets

Siloy’s Watching. Police from Mandaue City Police Station 2 distribute paper with safety tips to passengers waiting for a ride for these sinulog 2017 at North bus terminal.These action is to make people aware of any pitty crimes and other threat.
As part of their peacekeeping efforts, Mandaue City police distribute leaflets containing safety tips to passengers waiting to board a bus at the Cebu North Bus Terminal.
