5 places to party this Sinulog weekend

As the yellow and red banderitas are up and a lively beat blares from life-sized speakers—everything just spells Sinulog! This is an all-too familiar scenario for Cebuanos and revelers who come for this annual celebration.

Before getting into the details of the weekend festivities, we hope you started the week right and visited the image of the Holy Child Jesus at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño to say your prayers.

So here it goes.

Walking along the streets on a Sinulog weekend, without a destination in mind, looks like a good plan. The merrymaking happens right on the streets packed with people welcoming you with hugs and perhaps some face paint, while the rest are dancing to the lively beat.

You bet the whole weekend is filled with parties, and you might not want to miss out on anything big. So we list down some of the top parties heading your way on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Pit Senyor, everyone!

LifeDance



If there’s one thing you would not want to miss this Sinulog, it’s going to be the revelry at LifeDance. This year’s party, it’s giving everyone a choice and a chance to listen to different genres and artistic souls in one place. Setting up a three stages, the Utopia, Eden and Solaris, partygoers can choose either head to Utopia, the mainstage, that will bring together

international sensations and the country’s top acts. Or you can choose to dig in to Solaris stage for indie bands or Eden for some underground music.

International artists like CARNASS, LOOKAS AND DJ BL3ND will be setting off Utopia, with some of the Philippines’ best, Ace Ramos, Mecha, Nix Damn P, Mike Franco; as well as performances by UDD, Missing Filemon, Wonggoys, Womb, Bethany, and Drop

Decay. The party starts on Friday at City Di Mare, South Road Properties. For tickets, you can visit lifedancecebu.com.

Paintensity!



If you plan of staying just right at the city premises, then this party is perfect for you. Aside from the fact that the admission is free (yes, you heard it right). Disc jockeys Martin Pulgar, Kat DJ, Knoxville, JC Cas, Jen Weigel and Victor Jao will spin the night away. The party starts as early as 4 p.m. of Saturday to Sunday dawn at The Greenery, Cebu.

Sinulog invasion



As Spectrum Philippines celebrates its seventh anniversary of the Invasion Tour, they will be heading again to Cebu to bring “the ultimate music festival” right after the Sunday grand parade on January 15. They will be bringing in Dj Nix Damn P!, Kat DJ, Martin Pulgar and Victor Jao. The party will be at Sacred Heart School-Jesuit Gym, Mango Avenue.

Plus 63 Music and Arts Festival

It was Steve Angello, 1/3 of the house Swedish House Mafia last year. And this time, this two-day

international music and arts festival will be bringing in Steve Aoki, DJ Mag’s No. 7 DJ in the world, to Cebu for the first time. He will be with the company of some of the brightest names in the music industry like DJ Carlo Atendido, DJ Daiki, DJ Ashura, Martina San Diego, DJ Short, El ‘O and The Zoids. The party will be at Cebu Business Park on Jan. 14 and 15!

Hyper Wonderland



Bringing in the retro vibes, Hyper Wonderland will let you create memories in the groove of the 80s. The party will be at Axis Entertainment Avenue at Vibo Place, Escario on Sunday, Jan. 15.