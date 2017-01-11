‘Meant to be’ earns momentum as first episode soars in ratings

The newest Kapuso primetime television series, “Meant To Be,” took a lead in terms of viewership ratings during its first episode aired last Monday.

According to AGB Nielsen’s NUTAM (National Urban Television Audience Measurement) ratings, the new Kapuso show “Meant To Be” got 16.8 percent NUTAM rating while its rival Kapamilya show “Till I Met You,” topbilled by James Reid and Nadine Lustre got 9.5 percent.

It also took a lead in terms of nationwide ratings beating the JaDine teleserye. It earned around 14.1 percent of viewership compared to 11 percent of “Till I Met You,” according to Kantar Media.

Topbilled by Barbie Forteza, “Meant To Be” tells the story of a “raketera” and breadwinner of the family, Billie, who met the most elusive bachelors in a near-accident. They are Ivan Dorschner, Ken Chan, Jak Roberto and Addy Raj.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the first episode, it showed Ivan (as Ethan Spencer-Hughes), a handsome

Filipino-British chef with a wicked sense of humor. He will find himself falling in love for Bille even when he is in a long distance relationship with his Filipina girlfriend.

Jak is Mark “Macoy” Dela Cruz. He is the youngest among the boys and is a pure Pinoy promdi whose torpe and shy when it comes to girls. Unlike his friends, he is just from a middle class family.

Addy plays the role of Jai Patel, the funny and sometimes naughty Indian. Among the boys, he is the happy-go-lucky and less serious guy.

Ken Chan is Yuan Lee, a Chinoy bad boy who doesn’t warm up to

people easily. At first, Yuan and Billie don’t get along but as they spend time together, he’ll fall for her charisma.

Billie will eventually torn between the Gentleman from United Kingdom (Ivan), the Naughty Guy from Mumbai (Addy), the Pure Pinoy Promdi (Jak), and the Chinoy Bad Boy (Ken).

“Meant To Be’s” first episode earned the top 1 stop on Twitter after fans started having favorites to pair with the character of Billie. Some created new fandom names, like KenBie (Ken and Barbie), VanBie (Ivan and Barbie), and JakBie (Jak and Barbie).

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN’s “A Love To Last” topbilled by Bea Alonzo and Ian Veneracion also aired its pilot episode on Monday night.

It is about Andeng Agoncillo (Bea Alonzo), a breadwinner and a successful events organizer who has always believed in love. For her, love is being with the man she loves and eventually having a happy family with him.

Unfortunately, her ideal fairy tale love story didn’t have its happy ending after she caught her fiancé cheating on her days

before their wedding. But despite this, Andeng remains hopeful that love will still come her way.

Anton Noble IV (Ian Veneracion) thought he already found love. But after many years of marriage, his wife Grace (Iza Calzado) decides to leave him and demands for an annulment. He is then left with their three children and becomes a single father, on top of his responsibility as a president and CEO of his company.

Fate brings Andeng and Anton together in the most unexpected time and place. Never has Andeng imagined that she will find love with a much older man. As she takes this risk, she also finds herself caught in the middle of Anton’s complicated life of dealing with an ex-wife and seeking acceptance from his kids.

According to Kantar Media, the new Kapamilya show got a 5.2-point lead against its rival program, “Alyas Robin Hood. Bea and Ian’s teleserye “A

Love To Last” got 25% while its rival show “Alyas Robin Hood” registered 19.8%.

However, in a separate survey, AGB Nielsen named “Alyas Robin Hood” leading against the new Kapamilya series. The Kapuso show got 21.6 percent ratings against the new Kapamilya show that only got 17.8 percent.