Cebu City Triathlon cancelled

Failing to get the logistical and financial support it needed from the city government, the third edition of the Cebu City Triathlon will not push through.

The event was supposed to be held on January 29, starting and ending at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Organizer Corner Stone Group announced the cancellation through its Facebook page.

“With the continuing budget deliberation of Cebu City and the lack of clear-cut support for the CCT3, Cornerstone, as the event organizer, has to regretfully announce that this race has been cancelled. Without the mobilization of police, Citom and other critical components to ensure a safe and secure race, it is with due prudence that we have come to this decision,” the post said.

“We at Cornerstone sincerely apologize for this development, but it would not be viable to pull thru with a sub standard event. For those who have already registered, you may request for a full refund,” added the post.

Cornerstone Group’s Steve Maniquis met with officials of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) where they were advised to put the event on hold.

“We had a meeting yesterday (last Monday) with CCSC, they told us to move the event to June because the city government is still continuing the budget deliberation and right now they can’t provide us funds. I told them that June is already very late and there are a lot of other races at that time,” said Maniquis.

Maniquis said they sought the city government’s supports since the event promotes the city’s sports tourism program and the Sinulog festival.

Organizers had expected to 300 to 400 triathletes to compete in the 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5k run event that traverse Cebu City’s major thoroughfares. “

“We recommended to have the event held next month but they told us that it won’t be possible on their side to fund the race. We are still negotiating with the Cebu City government to bring it back next year,” added Maniquis.

“We felt bad about the cancellation of the race since it’s already in its third year and it’s already building momentum and has become a stepping stone for beginners in triathlon especially that we added a new age group, the 12-15 years old,” he added.

Aside from offering a refund, Maniquis said those who have registered for the cancelled event have the option to compete in other triathlons organized by Cornerstone Group.