Cebu Weekend Basketball Club: Bears rout Toros

AJ SAN Juan put the Bears on his back and helped them notch a 95-68 victory over the Toros at the start of the Cebu Weekend Basketball Club last weekend at the City Sports Club basketball court in the Cebu Business Park.

San Juan had a monster double-double of 20 points and 19 rebounds, which proved enough to take the Bears over the top and into the win column of this tournament that is being helmed by former Southwestern University and University of San Carlos guard, Jabby Bautista.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other results, Justin delos Reyes scored 19 to help the Scorpions edge the Tigers, 66-64, while Ian Gabasa tallied 28 markers and 10 boards to lead the Bulldogs past the Penguins, 87-74.

Clark Con Ui also sizzled with 33 points in the Dragons’ 70-64 conquest of the Cobras.

Chase Cokaliong, meanwhile, sank six three-pointers and scored 25 markers to push the Mustangs past the Gorillas, 89-82. Wily guard Dave Guardiario filled the stat sheet with 29 points, two rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks as the Hogs beat the Parrots, 74-67.

Finally, the Roosters leaned on Joshua Balankig’s 21 points to eke out a 78-72 win over the Pandas. /Correspondent Jonas Panerio