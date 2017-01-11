Kamayan PHC, 3 others log wins



The Kamayan PHC Archers, Mavericks, SG-ARQ Builders and Velez PT Alumni posted separate victories in the Tough Gear Sportswear City Hoops Basketball League at the Visayan Glass Gym in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City last Sunday.

Former Southwestern University (SWU) Cobra Merbien Dedace scored 21 points to help the Archers beat the Don Bosco Alumni Caravario, 63-40, to improve to 2-1 (win-loss). Vernon Anfone exploded for 24 points as the Mavericks routed the Maroons, 70-41, for their second straight win.

Aldrin Fernandez totaled 17 points to carry the Builders past the Don Bosco Alumni Mertens, 71-50, while Sam Hermosa scored 18 points to help Velez escape Bizol, 58-57. /CORRESPONDENT JAMES SAVELLON