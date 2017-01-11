CCSC, DepEd to search for ‘schools for sports’



The Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) will be working very closely with the Department of Education (DepEd) Sports Council as they try to determine the schools that will be cultivated into “school for sports” just like the Abellana National School (ANS) and the City Central School.

CCSC chairman Edward Hayco told Cebu Daily News that they will be searching for these schools so that they can provide proper assistance to the athletes.

“We will identify other public schools that will be developed into school for sports like Abellana and City Central,” Hayco said.

“The concept is that 2 or 3 classes for each level will be devoted for athletes only so they will have same training schedules and will be better motivated.”

Hayco said that they will also continue to develop their summer grassroots program to establish training pools for the year-round training.

Earlier last year, CCSC started the summer grassroots program that ran from April 8 to May 13, where they provided free sports training to the kids all over Cebu. “For those who have potential during the summer program, we will continue to develop them,” Hayco added.

Currently, the CCSC is training all Palarong Pambansa athletes and is also continuing its year-round free training of those who showed potential in last year’s Summer Grassroots Program.