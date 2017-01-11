Search for article

Cigarette vendor shot dead

SHARES:

By:

@JCVillaruel15

10:56 AM January 11th, 2017

Recommended
By: John Carlo Villaruel, January 11th, 2017 10:56 AM

Bartolome Baynosa, a 51-year-old cigarette and newspaper vendor from Pakigne, Minglanilla, was shot and killed at around 3:30 am on Wednesday, January 11.

The Cebu City Emergency Medical Services responded to the shooting and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

His live-in partner, Maria Remonda Sombilon, witnessed the killing. She was 10 meters away when she heard the gunfire.

Sombilon then saw the two unidentified gun men wearing black t-shirts and full-faced crash helmets flee the scene.

Recovered from the crime scene were three empty shells from a 9 mm caliber gun.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the killing.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.