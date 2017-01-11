Cigarette vendor shot dead

Bartolome Baynosa, a 51-year-old cigarette and newspaper vendor from Pakigne, Minglanilla, was shot and killed at around 3:30 am on Wednesday, January 11.

The Cebu City Emergency Medical Services responded to the shooting and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

His live-in partner, Maria Remonda Sombilon, witnessed the killing. She was 10 meters away when she heard the gunfire.

Sombilon then saw the two unidentified gun men wearing black t-shirts and full-faced crash helmets flee the scene.

Recovered from the crime scene were three empty shells from a 9 mm caliber gun.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the killing.