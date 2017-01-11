Balikbayans start arriving for Sinulog

The Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7) on Wednesday officially welcomed balikbayans from the US that came home for Sinulog activities this week.

Nine returning overseas Filipinos first arrived past 8:30 a.m. at the Mactan Cebu-International Airport (MCIA) through a connecting flight from Manila together with other domestic passengers.

Flight PR 2845 of Philippine Airlines left Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

At the arrivals area of the MCIA, the passengers were greeted by a four-man rondalla playing the Sinulog theme while usherettes clad in colorful Filipiniana dresses adorned them with souvenir necklaces.

Outside, where their families were waiting to fetch them from the airport, dancers in bright-colored costumes moved along gracefully to the Sinulog beat.

DOT-7 and the Balik Cebu committee also welcomed balikbayans from the US via Eva Air and Cathay Pacific connecting flights at 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m, respectively.

The welcome ceremony is part of the Balik Cebu program, an initiative that was launched in 2002 to encourage more overseas Cebuanos to come home during Sinulog week.

A chartered flight direct from Los Angeles with 300 balikbayans will arrive at the MCIA around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Later in the evening, 500 balikbayans will be treated to a barrio fiesta welcome dinner at the Ayala Terraces in Cebu City where they will enjoy performances by Cebuano entertainers.