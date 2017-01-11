Deworming program for students offered

STUDENTS aged five to 18 years old in both public and private schools can avail of free deworming at their local health centers or clinics in keeping with the Department of Health (DOH) observance of National School Deworming Month.

Dr. Van Phillip Baton of the DOH-7 said they are also targeting children aged 1-4 years old.

“All age groups should undergo deworming, but since the government budget is small, we decided to put an age limit on it,” Baton said. He said their program has age limits due to limited government funds./ USJR Interns Delyne Marl Saragena and Thea Verona Oliverio