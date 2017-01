The rainy weather in the past few days has caused minor landslides in the mountain barangays of Cebu City.

Nagiel Bañacia of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said boulders have blocked portions of the road in Sitio Tak-an in Budlaan, Sitio Tanay in Pulangbato, including the boundary between Agsungot and Binaliw.

Bañacia said a team is in the area to help clear the road which is landslide prone.

