Running clinic set for SM2SM runners

RUNNING queen and Olympian marathoner Mary Joy Tabal, together with her coach John Philip Dueñas, will hold a free clinic for all runners of the SM2SM Run Year 7.

SM City Cebu has partnered with Tabal and Dueñas’ JPD Coaching to prepare the SM2SM Run Year 7 registered runners for this year’s run slated on February 19.

“We want to let the runners feel that they accomplished something in joining this race that’s why we teamed up with SM City Cebu to hold a running clinic leading to the race,” said Tabal.

The four-session running clinic will kick off on January 21 at the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC). The other sessions will also be held at the CCSC. The last session will happen at the grounds of SM City Cebu.

The session, which will start from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., will cover practical running training, adjustments and corrective exercises, drills, warm-ups, strength and conditioning, improving your running style, getting the right running equipment, nutrition, dealing with fatigue, among others.

To register, please call 254-7748 or (0916) 739-1290 or visit the SM2SM Run booth at the Northwing of SM City Cebu.

Registration for the SM2SM Run 7 is still ongoing until February 15. The registration fees are at P950 for 21-K run, P750 for 12-K run, P650 for 7-K run, and P550 for 3-K run.