Hundreds benefit from DSWD cash-for-work project in NegOr

Giving special protection to indigenous peoples (IPs) is now made possible through the cash-for-work program under the Modified Conditional Cash Transfer (MCCT) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Marilyn Ambo, a mother of three and a Tribong Magahat member from the municipality of Basay in Negros Oriental, received P4,640 for her involvement in the latest government projects.

“I am too grateful of DSWD’s MCCT because through the cash for work, I was able to buy medicines for my sick child and school supplies for my six-year-old student,” said Ambo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambo has participated in the coastal clean-up and reforestation, assisted in the construction and improvement of farm to market roads, and improvement of community basic social services facilities in her town.

The project lasted for 20 days and MCCT released a total of P1,373,440 before Christmas Day in 2016.

Ambo and her fellow beneficiaries also planted seedlings in Barangay Bongalonan, Basay.

The cash for work program has benefited a total of 296 individuals in the municipality. This is part of the 62 Social Support Interventions (SSI) implemented by MCCT in Negros Island Region.

MCCT is a modified program of Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program (4Ps) where Indigenous People serves as their beneficiaries.

There are six identified MCCT areas in Negros Island, namely: Basay, Bayawan City, Sta. Catalina, Pamplona, Bais City and Mabinay in Negros Oriental, and Isabela and Himamaylan City in Negros Occidental.

With a total budget of P62,542,827, all MCCT areas of the Negros Island Region were given project support services for skills and management trainings for livelihood enhancement, cattle dispersal, development and enhancement of community infrastructure, supplementary labor supports, tree planting and coastal cleaning.

“The latest SSI funds released is like Christmas gift to the beneficiaries in Basay as well as augmenting their income through the trainings and projects implemented by the agency,” said DSWD NIR acting Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero.

MCCT recently conducted a training workshop and evaluation on the enhancement of livelihood projects implemented.

Lucero said some 97 association officers and community facilitators participated in the training which enhanced their skills on leadership, budgeting and teamwork.