Globe makes difference through giving

FOR the children at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) Pediatric Cancer Clinic and for those who lost their homes and belongings when Typhoon Nina hit the Bicol region last month, Christmas was certainly a challenging time which Globe Telecom turned into a chance to provide hope and courage.

“Christmas is a time for giving and spreading cheer. Thus, we at Globe take to heart the company’s purpose of creating a Globe of Good by encouraging our employees, customers, and partners to share their time, talent, and treasure to make positive changes in the lives of other people, in this case, young cancer patients as well as our kababayans who needed our care during disaster,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications.

A week into the holiday season, Globe already embarked on a campaign to raise funds for the rehabilitation of the PGH Pediatric Cancer Clinic to give its young patients a more equipped space ideal for their recovery. Through the campaign, Globe was able to cover the cost of renovation amounting to over P800,000.

But more than the monetary donations, Globe representatives and ambassadors also spent time and effort to treat the kids to a day full of surprises. From good food to exciting gifts, the company organized a fitting finale to its visit with the appearance of the 501st Legion dressed in full Star Wars Stormtrooper gear that provided entertainment to the children and their parents.