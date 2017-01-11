Sinanduloy exhibit at SM Seaside City

A five-day exhibit on the Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe of Tangub City opened at SM Seaside City Cebu Wednesday.

The exhibit entitled will feature the costumes used by the contingent during their participation in the Sinulog festival.

“Discover the World in Tangub City: A Musical Variety Show” will also showcase their homegrown talents, the Sinanduloy dancers, Sinanduloy singers and their All Star Band.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tangub has been participating for 20 years in Sinulog and it’s going to be our last this year,” Mayor Philip Tan said.